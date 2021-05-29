NORTH HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – A suspect who led authorities on a short chase following a reported stabbing in the parking lot of a Carl’s Jr. in North Hollywood was in custody Friday evening.
Los Angeles police responded about 9 p.m. to the restaurant near Sherman Way and Bellaire Avenue and found the victim, who was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
A short time later, California Highway Patrol officers spotted the suspect on the southbound Golden State (5) Freeway near the Ventura (134) Freeway interchange in Glendale. Video from ABC7 showed the vehicle crashed up an embankment.
The suspect, who was not immediately identified, was taken into custody.
The Nos. 3, 4 and 5 lanes of the southbound Golden State Freeway south of the Ventura Freeway interchange were blocked until further notice.
