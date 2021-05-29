PALM DESERT (CBSLA) – Gavin MacLeod, known most notably for his television roles on “The Love Boat” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” died today at his home in Palm Desert at the age of 90.

The sitcom star passed away early Saturday morning surrounded by loved ones, according to family members.

MacLeod was an author, a Christian activist and a had career that spanned six decades.

His start on the small screen included playing Joseph “Happy” Haines in “McHale’s Navy” in the early 1960s, then Murray Slaughter

on the 1970s “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” He also starred on “The Love Boat” through the mid-1980s, cast as memorable Captain Merrill Stubing.

His career also included stage and film credits. On the big screen, he played opposite Peter Mann in “The Sword of Ali Baba” and opposite Clint

Eastwood, Telly Savalas, and Carroll O’Connor in “Kelly’s Heroes,” among other roles. His most recent TV credits were appearances on “Touched by An Angel,” “JAG” and “That 70s Show.”

Before taking on his stage name, MacLeod’s given name was Allan George See, born Feb. 28, 1931, in Mount Kisco, New York. He grew up in

Pleasantville, New York, and later studied acting at Ithaca College — graduating in 1952 with a degree in fine arts. He also served in the United

States Air Force.

He wrote a memoir in 2013 called “This Is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life,” in which he recounted stories from his time as a young actor — without much hair — trying to make a name for himself in Hollywood, as well as the lifelong friends he made, his struggle with alcoholism, a divorce, and his relationship with faith and Christianity.

MacLeod had four children with his first wife, Joan Rootvik. He divorced and then later remarried his second wife, Patti Kendig.

