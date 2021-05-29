BURBANK (CBSLA) – Police arrested three people at a protest outside of Tinhorn Flats Saloon and Grill in Burbank Saturday.
According to law enforcement officials, the people arrested were inside the fenced area where the bar is closed off.
The crowd gathered to protest a judge's decision not to lift a preliminary injunction that was imposed on the bar Friday, keeping the business shutdown.
An attorney for the restaurant's owners requested the injunction be lifted, arguing that it was no longer relevant with the reopening of LA County restaurants under the revised COVID-19 protocols. The judge disagreed.
Tinhorn Flats has had several run-ins with the health department since it defied shutdown orders at the height of the pandemic.