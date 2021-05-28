FULLERTON (CBSLA) – One person was killed and another injured in a shooting in Fullerton Friday evening.
Police received reports of a traffic collision and a shooting in the area of the 3500 block of West Valencia Drive, near Magnolia Avenue, and arrived on the scene at about 8 p.m., according to Fullerton Police Department Public Information Officer Cpl. Billy Phu.
Responding officers found two people suffering gunshot wounds inside a car at the scene. One was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital in unknown condition, Phu said.
No suspect description or motive for the shooting was provided.
Valencia Drive was closed between Magnolia Avenue and Gilbert Street while police investigated the shooting.
