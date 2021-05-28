LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which operates the children’s shelter at the Long Beach Convention Center, reported Friday that nearly 600 of the migrant children housed at the facility have been reunited with family or sponsors in the United States.
"Let's get every child reunified with family," Long Beach Mayor Robert Garcia said in a tweet.
Opened on April 22, the Long Beach facility can hold about 1,000 children. Migrant children are temporarily sheltered as part of the federal government’s national humanitarian effort to support unaccompanied kids arriving at the southern borders. HHS said children receive a medical checkup, clothing, toiletries and food upon arrival. The facility houses girls under 17 and boys under the age of 12.
