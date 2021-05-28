HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Fire Department set out a rescue cushion Friday morning around 10:41 a.m. after a man perched atop the Dolby Theater at Hollywood & Highland entertainment and shopping complex threatened to jump.
Crews set up a two-line rope system with harnesses and prepared to help a mental health expert approach the man in an effort to talk him from his precarious position.
Firefighters were still at the scene at around 1 p.m. as of last report.
LAFD Alert- Hollywood Jumper 6801 W Hollywood Bl MAP: https://t.co/Wr6S2qO4MW FS27; Adult male threatening to jump ~60ft above street level. Rescue air cushion deployed…. DETAILS: https://t.co/5do6hTaiT3
— LAFD (@LAFD) May 28, 2021