SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol Thursday released the photo of the vehicle suspected in last week’s fatal shooting of 6-year-old Aiden Leos on the 55 Freeway in Orange. Friday the agency said they have been receiving tips and are actively investigating.

Authorities hope the photo will allow them to track down the person responsible for the child’s death, though CHP said it did not have a license plate number.

“If you know of a neighbor that has this very unusual vehicle, that might be a clue,” said Florentino Olivera of CHP.

The vehicle is described as a white Volkswagen Golf Sportswagen. Authorities said two suspects were in the vehicle when one shot at the vehicle Aiden was in.

“Now, as we understand it, there are two of you,” Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a Thursday news conference. “A woman driving a car and a male in the front seat. As we understand it, the male pulled the trigger. We will catch you.”

Investigators said that after the shooting, the car sped down the 55 Freeway to the 91 Freeway toward Riverside.

As for the memorial over the freeway, it continued to grow just as the reward to catch Aiden’s killer.

“We’ll never stop and never rest until we put the person into custody and get justice,” Spitzer said.

A $310,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to prosecution and conviction. Anyone with information is asked to contact CHP. Tips can be emailed to SantaAnaCHPtipline@chp.ca.gov.