CASTAIC (CBSLA) – Two inmates who overdosed at a jail in Castaic this week survived because of the quick thinking of their fellow inmates, who came to their rescue with Narcan.
The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department reports that the overdoses occurred Wednesday evening at the North County Correctional Facility.
Two inmates were reported to be in medical distress in their dorm. Deputies and medical staff arrived on scene to find them unconscious.
However, deputies discovered that, prior to their arrival, fellow inmates housed in the same dorm had administered Narcan to them, the sheriff’s department reports.
Narcan is a medication that is used to reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.
At around the same time, a third inmate reported being dizzy. All three were taken to a local hospital. They were treated and released back to the jail.
The sheriff’s department reports that it recently began a pilot program to provide inmates with access to Narcan and show them an instructional video on how to administer it. Each dorm receives two Narcan doses.