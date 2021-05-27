RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A Riverside man sold a vape pen to a 13-year-old girl for a nude photo, then tried to exchange marijuana for sexual favors, according to Riverside County’s Child Exploitation Team.

James Renfroe, 34, was arrested last Wednesday after police say he arranged to meet with the girl at the Galleria at Tyler. Officers watched Renfroe as he arrived at the shopping center, then detained him.

Authorities were alerted to Renfroe by the girl’s parents. The girl had shared a nude photo with Renfroe, who later delivered a vape pen to her home, but she became concerned when he asked for more photos, according to Riverside police. She told her parents about what happened, and they called police.

Renfroe and the girl continued to communicate via social media, and police say he told her he wanted to exchange marijuana at the Galleria at Tyler for sexual favors.

When he was arrested, a search of his white Tesla turned up a large quantity of marijuana, mushrooms, and other edible narcotics for sales, police said. A loaded handgun was also found inside the car, and with the help of the Riverside County District Attorney’s electronic detection canine, Chewie, several of his devices were also seized.

Renfroe was booked on suspicion of meeting with a minor for sex, communicating with a minor for sex, attempted lewd acts with a child under 14, possession of child pornography, and narcotics and weapons violations. He was released Monday after posting $35,000 bail, and is scheduled to make his next court appearance on June 11.

Authorities say the incident is a reminder that parents should monitor their children’s online activities, especially on social media. Their tips include keeping children’s profiles private, make sure they are using strong passwords that are shared with parents, not allowing them to accept friend requests or follows from people or pages they don’t know, and not posting personal details like phone numbers, addresses, schools, or check-ins.