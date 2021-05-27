LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – No one was hurt when Long Beach police exchanged gunfire with an armed suspect late Wednesday night, prompting a standoff which forced evacuations.
The incident occurred at around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of West 52nd street.
According to Long Beach police, officers responded to a call about a man who had pointed a gun at a victim.
Police came upon the suspect and exchanged gunfire. No one was struck. The suspect then barricaded himself inside a house.
Surrounding homes were evacuated and a SWAT team was called in.
“The man then went inside to a residence, and responding officers established a perimeter,” Long Beach police spokesperson Brandon Fahey said Thursday. “A SWAT team was activated, and officers began evacuating nearby residents. A short time later, the suspect exited the residence and surrendered into custody without incident.”
The exact circumstances that lead up to the shooting and standoff were unclear. It’s unknown if a gun was recovered from the scene.
The name of the suspect was not immediately disclosed.