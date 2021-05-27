LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Lakers have signed an extension that will keep them playing at the Staples Center through at least 2041.

The team made the announcement with the Anschutz Entertainment Group, which owns and operates Staples.

“We are proud to announce that we will continue to take the stage and play at Staples Center through our 2041 season,” the Lakers said in a statement.

The Lakers have played at Staples since 1999. Staples is often given the moniker the “House that Kobe built” because it opened just a few years into Kobe Bryant’s NBA career.

The Clippers, Staples’ other NBA tenant, is in the process of working towards building a new arena near The Forum in Inglewood.

“We are excited to extend our partnership with AEG,” Lakers owner Jeanie Buss said in a statement. “Staples Center ranks as one of the best arenas in the world to play and watch basketball and we are thrilled to be able to call it home for another two decades,” said Jeanie Buss, Governor, Los Angeles Lakers. The decision was made first and foremost with our fans and players in mind and AEG’s commitment to investment significant capital in the arena means that the Lakes will continue to play in one of the world’s premier venues. From the very beginning, AEG proved to be more than just the best arena operators in our industry, and on a daily basis they continue demonstrating why they are the best partner an organization could ask for.”