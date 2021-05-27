SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — The public’s help is needed to identify a person who broke into a fire station and stole thousands of dollars worth of firefighter equipment.
The burglary happened at about 6:45 p.m. on April 19, at the Cottonwood Fire Station just south of Silverwood Lake off Highway 138.
Security camera footage released by San Bernardino National Forest officials show the burglar pried open a door and left with a firefighter backpack. The backpack was filled with gear and a toolbox of miscellaneous hand tools, worth about $2,000.
“This is especially distressing to happen as we approach a very busy fire season,” Forest Service Law enforcement officer Ishmill Lett said in a statement. “The stolen items are critical to our firefighter’s work on incidents.
The burglar was described as a slender white or Hispanic male with a goatee driving a gray, four-door vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord. Authorities say the burglar may have changed his facial hair since April.
Anyone with information about the burglary can call (909) 383-5651.