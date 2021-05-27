SAN JACINTO (CBSLA) – A boy died after being assaulted in San Jacinto Tuesday morning.
Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 400 block of East Main Street on an assault with a deadly weapon call, where they found the boy injured.
He was rushed to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff’s department said.
His name was not released, although the Press-Enterprise newspaper reports that the boy was 11-years-old.
Sheriff’s homicide detectives are investigating. There was no word regarding the exact cause of death, whether a suspect had been identified, or if investigators had a motive in the assault. Anyone with information was asked to call detectives at 951-791-3400.