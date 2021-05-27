LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Next year’s Oscar ceremony will be held on March 27, 2022, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Thursday.
The new date is one month later than the originally announced Feb. 27 date. The award show is traditionally held in late February.
The Academy did not give a specific reason for the shift, although the announcement noted that this year “is still impacted by the pandemic.”
This year's ceremony was held on April 25 and telecasted both from Union Station near downtown Los Angeles and the traditional home of the Oscars, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.
Next year’s show, while delayed, will be held back at the Dolby Theatre.
The eligibility period for next year's 94th Oscars will be March 1 through Dec. 31 of this year. Nominations will be announced on Feb. 8.
