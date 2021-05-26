LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — One person was hurt in a car-to-car shooting that briefly shut down the 101 Freeway in East Hollywood Wednesday morning.
Gunfire was reported to have come from a dark SUV just before 2 a.m. on the northbound 101 Freeway, just south of the Santa Monica Boulevard exit, according to the CHP.READ MORE: Slow-Moving Brush Fire Burning Near Windy Ridge In Irvine
The 38-year-old driver of a Chevrolet truck was injured in the leg as a result of the shooting, and hit the center divider. The driver was taken to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center with moderate injuries, and while the 25-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries, that person was able to walk off the freeway.READ MORE: Biden Administration Approves Plan To Use California Coast For Floating Windmill Farms
The investigation into the shooting briefly shut down the northbound lanes, but the freeway has since reopened.MORE NEWS: City Of Compton Accused Of Squandering Thousands Of Dollars In COVID Relief
The CHP says there is no evidence to indicate the incident was related to the spate of freeway BB or pellet shootings that have plagued Los Angeles, Orange, and Riverside counties.