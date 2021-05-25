CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — A parachuter received minor injuries Tuesday after becoming caught in power lines 30 feet off the ground in Lake Elsinore.

The incident was reported at 11:11 a.m. at Mission Trail and Vine Street in Lake Elsinore. Southern California Edison workers were requested to assist firefighters in helping disentangle the parachuter.

An image tweeted out by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department showed the parachuter hanging from the lines on one side of a power pole, with his yellow parachute billowing on the other side.

SCE workers brought one of its bucket lifts to help bring the parachuter down safely. The unidentified parachuter was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries to the lower extremities.

The chute was safely removed from the power lines by SCE workers.