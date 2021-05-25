LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — A parachuter received minor injuries Tuesday after becoming caught in power lines 30 feet off the ground in Lake Elsinore.
The incident was reported at 11:11 a.m. at Mission Trail and Vine Street in Lake Elsinore. Southern California Edison workers were requested to assist firefighters in helping disentangle the parachuter.
An image tweeted out by Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department showed the parachuter hanging from the lines on one side of a power pole, with his yellow parachute billowing on the other side.
#MissionIC [UPDATE] Southern California Edison arrived on scene to cut the power to the lines and was able to safely bring the patient down with their bucket lift. pic.twitter.com/HDhovygIT3
SCE workers brought one of its bucket lifts to help bring the parachuter down safely. The unidentified parachuter was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries to the lower extremities.
The chute was safely removed from the power lines by SCE workers.