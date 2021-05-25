LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – One year ago, the world watched as Derek Chauvin had his knee on the neck of George Floyd for nine minutes and twenty-nine seconds, stealing his breath, and his life.READ MORE: Parachuter Gets Tangled In Lake Elsinore Power Lines
In the months that followed, there was social unrest and demands for police reform and racial justice.
Now, one year later, what has changed? What hasn’t? What still needs to be done? Join Pat Harvey and Tom Wait Tuesday at 7 p.m. for a Town Hall, streaming live on CBSN LA as they sit with community leaders to discuss these questions and more.
Guests scheduled to take part include:
- Michel Moore, LAPD Chief
- Jody Armour, USC Law professor
- Pastor Shep Crawford of the Experience Christian Ministries
- Timothy T. Williams Jr., Police Procedure Expert/Consultant
- George Gascon, Los Angeles District Attorney
- Dr. Adolph Brown, Clinical Psychologist
- Robert Rico, Frmr police officer and General Counsel for the LA Police Protective League
