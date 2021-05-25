LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A catalogue of Hollywood memorabilia worth millions of dollars is going up for auction next month.
More than 1,300 items worth over an estimated $6 million will be in the auction from the Prop Store, from classic movies including “Terminator 2: Judgement Day,” “Batman,” “Top Gun” and “The Muppets.”
Among the items is a “Star Wars” script with a handwritten note by Carrie Fisher, along with the shoes worn in the movie “Elf.”
The live auction will run over three days from June 29 to July 1. For more information, click here.