LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Compton resident Joe Anthony Avila pleaded no contest Tuesday to first-degree murder for the 2014 shooting death of Robert Proano, and was immediately sentenced to 25 years to life in state prison, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney.
The 22-year-old victim, Proano, was walking with his girlfriend near the intersection of Artesia Boulevard and Myrtle Avenue when he was confronted. After being shot, he stumbled to a median, collapsed and later died, the DA's office reports.
Long Beach police said the motive for the murder was believed to be gang-related.
Avila, who is now 31-years-old, was arrested a month after the Feb. 10, 2014, shooting along with co-defendant Jonathan Buckner who is now 24.
According to the District Attorney’s Office, Buckner pleaded no contest in January 2020 to voluntary manslaughter in the case and was sentenced to 13 years in state prison.
