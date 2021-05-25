LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — How far have we come in Southern California in the year since George Floyd was killed, and what more needs to be done?
Those were the questions asked in CBSN Los Angeles’ Town Hall hosted by political reporter Tom Wait and anchor Pat Harvey. They were joined by Los Angeles Police Department Chief Michel Moore, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón and community leaders.
It was clear from the discussion that there was hope that progress is being made at times, but there are still major divisions and fears that in many police departments — here in the Southland and across the country — institutional change must happen, but isn’t.