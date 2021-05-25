CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
By CBSLA Staff
PASADENA (CBSLA) – A car careened into the front of a Cheesecake Factory restaurant in Pasadena early Tuesday morning.

May 25, 2021. (Pasadena Fire Department)

The two-vehicle crash occurred just before 6 a.m. at West Colorado Boulevard and Fair Oaks Avenue.

A photo from the scene showed one of the cars wedged into the front entryway of a Cheesecake Factory, with shattered glass covering the sidewalk.

One person was take to a hospital with moderate injuries, a Pasadena police watch commander told CBSLA.

City inspectors will examine the stability of the structure and determine if it is safe.

The circumstances and cause of the crash were unknown.