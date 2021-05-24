LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles ranked among the top three destinations for long-term stays on Airbnb this summer, the company announced Monday.

According to Airbnb, travelers are starting to return to cities and for longer periods of time.

The top three destinations booked between June 1 and Aug. 31 for long-term stays are New York, Seattle and Los Angeles.

In New York, 62% of summer nights booked in the city are for long periods, and in Seattle and Los Angeles, long-term stays are at 40 and 43%, respectively, this summer.

“We are seeing three fundamental shifts in travel as people become less tethered and more flexible,” said Brian Chesky, co-founder and CEO of Airbnb. “People can travel anytime, they are traveling to more places and they are staying longer. The lines between travel, living and working are blurring and we are upgrading our service to make it easier for people to integrate travel into their lives, and for more people to become hosts.”

Meanwhile in Los Angeles, Airbnb announced last month it will block some one-night rentals at its L.A. listings and elsewhere to help prevent large gatherings over the Fourth of July weekend.

The company implemented a similar ban on New Year’s Eve, keeping guests that don’t have positive reviews on Airbnb from making one-night reservations in entire-home listings.

