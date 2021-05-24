LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A dangerous Monday night pursuit that reached speeds of 120 miles per hour started when Glendale Police flagged a vehicle for an illegal u-turn.
The pursuit traveled a number of freeways, including the 5, the 101, the 405 and the 134.
As the chase continued, the driver repeatedly turned off his lights while traveling at high speeds and got off the various freeways several different times.
Police mainly tracked the speeding car from the air, but officials lost the assailant once he entered the area around Los Angeles International Airport.