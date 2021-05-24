LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A 26-year-old man Monday pleaded not guilty to killing his mother and 6-year-old nephew and attacking his brother this past December.
David Cordoba faces two counts of murder in connection with the deaths of 60-year-old Maria Rodas-Lemus and Alan Cordova-Robles during a family dispute last Dec. 21 in the Westlake District.
Cordoba’s mother died from multiple stab wounds and blunt force head trauma. His nephew died from asphyxia, probable smothering or strangulation and stab wounds at or near the time of his death, according to the coroner’s office.
Cordoba also faces a charge of attempted murder for allegedly stabbing his brother — the father of the child — who suffered minor injuries, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Los Angeles Police Department officers were initially called to a residence in the 1800 block of 11th Place, where Cordoba lived with his mother, for a welfare check and found the boy and his grandmother dead.
Cordoba was arrested the night of Jan. 6 at 3rd and Berendo streets in Koreatown and has remained in custody in lieu of a $5.02 million bail. He is scheduled to be back in court June 21.
If convicted as charged, Cordoba could face up to 39 years to life in state prison, according to the D.A.'s office.
