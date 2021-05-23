ANAHEIM (AP) — Justin Upton hit a tiebreaking sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, and the Los Angeles Angels avoided a sweep by topping the Oakland Athletics 6-5 on Sunday.

Los Angeles won for just the second time in seven games since three-time AL MVP Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf strain. It trailed 4-1 after five innings.

Jared Walsh homered for the Angels, and Shohei Ohtani tied the game with a pinch-hit sacrifice fly in the seventh. Raisel Iglesias (3-2) pitched 1 1/3 innings for the win.

Matt Olson and Seth Brown homered for AL West-leading Oakland, which had won four of six. Sean Murphy had a run-scoring infield single in the eighth.

A’s starter Sean Manaea permitted one run and four hits in five innings. He struck out six and walked two.

Deolis Guerra (1-1) was charged with the loss, yielding one run in one inning.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy lasted just 2 1/3 innings. He was charged with four runs and five hits.

Walsh’s 10th homer trimmed Oakland’s lead to 4-2 in the sixth, and the A’s added three more in the seventh.

Pinch-hitter Jose Rojas singled home a run against Sergio Romo. After Anthony Rendon walked to load the bases, Ohtani was sent up to bat for Juan Lagares and hit a sac fly to right off left-hander Reymin Guduan.

Jose Iglesias then made it 5-4 when he singled home Rojas.

Olson and Brown went deep in the second inning against Bundy. Oakland hit nine home runs in the series, running their AL-best total to 68 on the season.

The A’s went 7-5 in a stretch of four consecutive series played in four different cities.

Olson’s home run, his 12th of the season and second of the series, went to right field leading off the second. After Bundy walked Matt Chapman, Brown sent another drive deep to right for a 3-0 lead. It was Brown’s eighth of the season, and he also had two in the series.

