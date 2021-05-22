ARCADIA (CBSLA) – A routine traffic stop in Arcadia Saturday turned up some stolen mail and two glass pipes used for ingesting methamphetamine, authorities said.
Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle about 2:10 a.m. in the area of Alta Oaks Drive and Grandview Avenue, the Arcadia Police Department reported.
The recovered stolen mail was not from Arcadia, but surrounding areas, police said, adding that the suspect had recently been arrested for similar charges, as well as a prior conviction for mail theft.
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)