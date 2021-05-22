LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – In MacArthur Park Saturday, demonstrators in support of Palestinians gathered for a rally and car-caravan.
"This is not a struggle against religion. This is a struggle against white supremacy," Rebecca Jackson, from the Socialist Unity Party, said into a microphone at the rally. "Israel is a white supremacist, capitalist state who viewed the indigenous people of Palestine as less than human."
Several groups showed their support for Palestinians at the rally, including the Southern Christian Leadership Conference of Southern California, Union del Barrio and the Harriet Tubman Center For Social Justice.
Saturday marks the first full day of a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine.