ORANGE (CBSLA) – A memorial on an overpass on the 55 Freeway where 6-year-old Aiden Leos was shot and killed in an apparent road rage incident is growing as the child’s family and members of the community try to make sense of the tragedy.

“How could somebody do that to a little boy,” Mayra Oropaza, who lives in Orange, told CBSLA’s Hermela Aregawi.

The shooting happened at approximately 8:30 a.m. Friday morning as Leos’s mom was driving him to kindergarten.

The Leos family was northbound on the 55 Freeway when California Highway Patrol says the road rage suspect, driving a white Volkswagen, fired a shot that went through the trunk and hit the little boy in the stomach.

Normally closed on the weekends, CHP Santa Ana says the incident has touched the department deeply and they are working nonstop to try and catch the suspect. Those who live nearby say they’re devastated for the family.

“I just thought I live so close by and it could have been me, you know,” Lauren [???] said. “I’m driving my kids all the time and the fact that it went through the care seat like that is just so tragic. It’s just a really sad world we’re living in right now and its just really hard. So, I just felt touched by it and want to come out and leave flowers.”

The 6-year-old victim’s sister pleaded with the public for help Friday.

“Please help us find the people that did this to my little brother. He was only 6 and he was so sweet,” she said.

CHP also tells CBSLA that they are looking at Caltrans cameras that may have captured the incident. They are also asking anyone with information to call the Santa Ana station at 714-567-6000.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with the boy’s burial costs, replace the mother’s car and help pay for living expenses while she is not able to work after this tragedy.