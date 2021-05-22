TWENTYNINE PALMS (CBSLA) – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department seized 3,901 marijuana plants and 652 pounds of processed marijuana after serving five search warrants and arresting six suspects.
Deputies with the Marijuana Enforcement Team discovered the plants Thursday in various locations in the Twentynine Palms area.
The investigation revealed the cannabis cultivations were not in compliance with California's Medical and Adult-Use Cannabis Regulation and Safety Act (MAUCRSA) and San Bernardino County's ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, investigators said. San Bernardino County has an ordinance prohibiting Commercial Cannabis Activity, which includes growing marijuana plants outdoors.
The suspects were cited on charges of cultivation of cannabis; over six plants.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Gangs/Narcotics Division at (909)387-8400 or NARC-MET@sbcsd.org. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or you may leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline here.