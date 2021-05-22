LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Two companies owned by Los Angeles media entrepreneur Byron Allen are suing McDonald’s for $10 billion, claiming that the fast food giant committed racial discrimination for not advertising in Black-owned media outlets.
The lawsuit says that about 40% of the restaurant’s customer base are Black people and that the fast food giant devoted less than $5 million of its ad budget to Black-owned media.
McDonald’s officials said they have a desire to increase spending in diverse owned media.