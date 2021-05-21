LOS ANGELS (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Chargers announced Friday the dates and times of preseason matchups have been finalized for the 2021 preseason.
Los Angeles opens the preseason as the road team against the Rams at SoFi Stadium for the 38th preseason meeting between the teams on Sat., Aug. 14, with kickoff at 7 p.m.
The Chargers won the last preseason matchup with the Rams at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in 2017, 21-19, and hold a 19-18 all-time advantage in the preseason.
On Sun., Aug. 22, at 4:30 p.m., the Bolts host San Francisco —the Chargers’ most frequent preseason opponent —in Week 2 of the preseason for the first time since 2016.
Los Angeles has posted 22 wins against the 49ers, the team’s most wins against a single preseason opponent, and is riding a two-game winning streak.
Six days later, Los Angeles heads north to face Seattle for the third and final preseason game. The Bolts have squared off against the Seahawks 17 times in the preseason. The matchup marks the first preseason game between the two to take place in the Pacific Northwest since 2014. Kickoff for the Sat., Aug. 28 game is at 7 p.m.
All three games will be televised on CBS2 Los Angeles, the official broadcast partner of the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chargers will also provide a free livestream of the CBS2 Los Angeles broadcast for all three preseason games on Chargers.com as well as the official team app
The preseason schedule is the following:
- Los Angeles Rams – Saturday, Aug 14 at 7 p.m.
- San Francisco 49ers – Sunday, Aug. 22 at 4:30 p.m.
- Seattle Seahawks – Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7 p.m.