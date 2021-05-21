LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Department of Public Health Friday announced that it would align with the state’s June 15 plans to ease capacity limits, distancing requirements and face masking guidelines for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

Starting June 15, people who are fully vaccinated — meaning two weeks or more out from their second Moderna or Pfizer dose or single Johnson & Johnson shot — will no longer need to wear masks in most situations. The county will also lift its current travel restrictions to align with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Together, we all worked hard and continue to work hard to keep numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths low in L.A. County,” Dr. Barbara Ferrer, county public health director, said. “I can’t emphasize enough how the vaccine has allowed us to get to a place where we can safely do the things that we loved to do before the pandemic.”

Health officials again called on those who have yet to get vaccinated to get the shot as soon as possible. Those who get their first shot at county- or city-run sites can enter a sweepstakes to win a pair of season tickets for the Lakers 2021-22 season.

Vaccinations are available without appointment at at both county- and city-run sites. Vaccines are always free and open to anyone 12 and older living or working in L.A. regardless of immigration status. A list of vaccination sites can be found online in both English and Spanish.

On Friday, L.A. County reported 264 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases and 15 additional deaths. Of those who died, six were over the age of 80, one was between the ages of 65 and 79, four were between the ages of 50 and 64, two were between the ages of 30 and 49 and one was between the ages of 18 and 29. Long Beach reported one death.

To date, L.A. County has reported 1,238,367 COVID-19 cases and 24,154 deaths.

As of Friday, there were 355 COVID patients hospitalized, 23% of whom were being treated in intensive care units. The daily test positivity rate was 0.4%.