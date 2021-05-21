LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Dodgers announced Friday that Dodger Stadium will return to full capacity on June 15.
Tickets for full-capacity games for June 15 through the remainder of the season will go on sale on Thursday, May 27, at 4:00 p.m.READ MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Finalize 2021 Preseason Schedule
For the remaining home games before June 15, the team will continue with distanced pods and fully-vaccinated-only sections.
Tickets for the Giants (May 27-30) and Cardinals (May 31-June 2) homestand are on sale now, and tickets for the games on June 11-14 against the Rangers and Phillies will go on sale on Tuesday, May 25, at 2:00 p.m.READ MORE: 'We Will Rebuild What You Destroy': LA Girl Band The Linda Lindas Rocks The Internet With Anti-Hate Anthem 'Racist Sexist Boy'
The move to full capacity will happen in alignment with the state’s announcement that California will no longer require social distancing and will allow full capacity for businesses when the state reopens on June 15.
The state will still recommend that organizers of outdoor events with more than 10,000 people require that attendees provide verification that they have been vaccinated or have tested negative for the coronavirus.MORE NEWS: Danny Masterson Ordered To Stand Trial For Alleged Rapes Of 3 Women
Those who can’t or don’t provide the verification should be encouraged to wear masks, State health director Dr. Mark Ghaly said.