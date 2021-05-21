ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ramón Laureano homered among his four hits and made a leaping catch above the center-field wall, Chad Pinder hit a go-ahead drive in the seventh inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Los Angeles Angels 8-4 Friday night.

The A’s led 6-4 in the seventh when the acrobatic Laureano reached over the fence to turn Anthony Rendon’s bid for a tying homer into the final out of the inning.

Laureano hit a solo homer in the ninth for insurance and the third four-hit game of his career.

Pinder, who had three hits and his own nifty grab, drove a fastball from Mike Mayers (1-3) into right-center to put Oakland back in front at 6-4.

The second baseman, who homered for the second time this season, also came through with his glove. He had a diving catch on a shallow flyball to right-center by José Iglesias to end the fifth.

Mark Canha and Jed Lowrie also went deep for the Athletics. Yusmeiro Petit (6-0), the second of four Oakland pitchers, allowed two runs in one inning but got the win.

Jared Walsh and José Iglesias homered and Juan Lagares had a two-run triple for the Angels, who have dropped four of five since superstar outfielder Mike Trout went on the injured list with a calf injury.

Oakland got on the board first when Canha led off the third with his ninth homer, marking the second time this year he’s gone deep in back-to-back games.

The Angels responded in the bottom half when Iglesias lined a fastball from rookie James Kaprielian over the wall in center.

After Oakland took a 3-1 lead in the sixth on Sean Murphy’s two-run double, the Angels scored three times in the home half to take the lead.

Walsh began the rally with a solo shot. Three batters later, Lagares lined a ball down the right-field line that took a couple caroms off the wall and led to a two-run triple and a short-lived Angels 4-3 advantage.

FOR STARTERS

Kaprielian allowed two runs on four hits and struck out nine in his second major league start.

Los Angeles’ José Quintana went a season-high 5 1/3 innings and gave up three runs on six hits with four strikeouts.

ROJAS CLUTCH IN RIGHT

Jose Rojas had the first two outfield assists of his career. The Angels right fielder prevented Oakland from adding on runs in the third when he fielded Pinder’s double on one bounce, threw it to second baseman David Fletcher, who then relayed it to home to get Matt Olson at home.

In the seventh, Rojas cleanly fielded Laureano’s single and fired a perfect throw to catcher Drew Butera to tag Canha.

Rojas is the first Angels outfielder with two assists in a game since Justin Upton on April 18, 2018, against Boston.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Athletics: P A.J. Puk (strained left biceps) will have another rehab appearance on Saturday at Triple-A Las Vegas after throwing a scoreless inning on Thursday. … P Jesús Luzardo (broken left hand) is with the team on this road trip and will throw a bullpen session on Sunday. … P Mike Fiers (lumbar strain) was moved to the 60-day injured list.

Angels: P Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder inflammation) threw 25 pitches during a bullpen session.

UP NEXT

Oakland right-hander Chris Bassitt (3-2, 3.88 ERA) is 3-0 and has held opponents to a .219 batting average over his last seven starts. Los Angeles lefty Patrick Sandoval (0-0, 5.56 ERA) is still looking for his first major league win as a starter.

