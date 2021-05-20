LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) – Nearly 5,000 cannabis plants growing outside of a home were seized Thursday during a raid in the 33400 block of Follman Way, on the eastern fringe of the Cleveland National Forest.
According to Sgt. Jeff Reese, Riverside Sheriff's deputies served the search warrant at 8:30 a.m. and police found marijuana plants in "various stages of growth" around the perimeter of the residence, as well as "several hundred pounds of processed marijuana."
“The estimated street value of the plants (and packaged product) was over $1 million,” Sgt. Reese said.
The property came under investigation after deputies learned of alleged illicit behavior there earlier this month.
No arrests were made and no suspects were identified. Reese said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff’s Lake Elsinore station at (951) 245-3300.
No arrests were made and no suspects were identified. Reese said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to call the sheriff's Lake Elsinore station at (951) 245-3300.