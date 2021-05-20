LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Los Angeles County is giving away Lakers tickets as part of an incentive program to encourage residents to get their COVID vaccinations.
Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer announced Thursday that anyone 18 and over who gets their first COVID vaccine this weekend at a county or city vaccination site will be entered for a chance to win a pair of Lakers season tickets.
“Not only will you gain a lot of added protection, but you may be that lucky person who gets to watch an amazing basketball team pursue another championship,” Ferer said.
The vaccination incentive is similar to the one in Long Beach which so far has offered aquarium tickets, a Nintendo Switch, and a hotel stay as part of its giveaways.
MEanwhile Thursday, L.A, County reported 19 additional COVID deaths and 245 more cases.
The numbers brought the county's death toll to 24,140 and the total caseload to 1,238,121.
To date, there have been 6,671,922 people tested for the virus.