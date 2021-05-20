LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – During Mental Health Awareness month, Thursday, May 20, is Mental Health Action Day, an opportunity for residents to not only raise awareness about mental health issues, but share resources for anybody seeking help.
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic and the unprecedented challenges it presented, conditions like depression and anxiety have become more commonplace. While awareness about mental health issues is better than ever before, it can be more difficult to know how or where to get help.READ MORE: 11-Year-Old Girl Reported Missing After Fleeing From Home In Long Beach
Fortunately, there are easily accessible resources for people living in the southland. The Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health’s website offers a number resources, from a 24-hour help line at (800) 854-7771 to an emotional support warm line staffed with trained listeners. The site also has an access center for service referrals.READ MORE: 19-Year-Old Aden Uriostegui Struck, Killed By Driver With Previous DUIs While Walking Home From Work
The Orange County Social Services Agency website includes helpful information and resources like the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Orange County.
For residents in the Inland Empire area, the San Bernardino Behavioral Health Agency has a page dedicated to mental health services and resources as well.MORE NEWS: Criminal Proceedings Suspended For Man Accused Of Killing Deputy Joseph Solano Over Questions Of Mental Capacity