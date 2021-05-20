ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — An Anaheim teacher faces charges Thursday of possessing child pornography.
Joseph Williams Page, 39, was arrested Wednesday at Guinn Elementary School in Anaheim, where he works as a sixth-grade teacher. Police say Page was identified during an online investigation into child pornography.
A search warrant was also executed at Page's home in Anaheim.
Police did not release information about the nature of the suspected child pornography images, or the amount Page was suspected to be in possession of. Detectives, however, are asking anyone with any information about Page or believes they are a victim to call the Anaheim Police Department at (714) 765-1697.
Page was released Thursday after posting $25,000 bail.