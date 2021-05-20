ORANGE (CBSLA) — A 19-year-old walking home from work was struck and killed Wednesday night by a driver who has been previously convicted of drinking and driving. The driver has been booked on murder charges because of his past conviction.

Fifteen-year-old Paul Cuellar has lived next door to 19-year-old Aden Uriostegui his entire life. Cullear became emotional thinking about his friend.

“I couldn’t believe it, that he was gone. Yesterday I saw him, I didn’t know that was going to be the last day I was going to see him,” Cuellar said.

Uriostegui was hit and killed by a driver in a pickup truck at Tustin Street and Heim Avenue as he was walking home from work just after 10 p.m. Wednesday.

“He was such a nice, caring loving person. He would care for other people more than he did for himself,” Cuellar said.

Orange police said the truck’s driver, 39-year-old Sitani Pinomi, ran a red light and hit Uriostegui in the crosswalk.

Pinomi stayed at the scene and was given a field sobriety test. He was later arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, but investigators say that wasn’t the end of it.

“He also had a suspended license, which was suspended for DUI. Upon further investigation, they saw that he had a conviction for DUI in 2007 in L.A. County. In addition to everything, the suspect had a felony warrant out of sacramento for false imprisonment. Based on the totality of the circumstance, we did arrest him for murder,” said Sgt. Phil Mcmullin.

“He did not care about this kid’s life who meant so much to every single one of us and it’s just awful,” said co-worker Tara Seifert. “I can’t imagine what aden had to go through, what his family is going through.”

Uriostegui worked at a nearby Starbucks, where he made a lot of friends. They gathered at the crash site to console one another and write messages on a green apron.

“He was an awesome kid, he was always working on becoming friends with all of us and his customers we saw every day,” Seifert said.

Throughout the day Thursday, people had been visiting the crash site to remember Uriostegui. He leaves behind his parents, two brothers and his sister.

Pinomi is being held without bail.