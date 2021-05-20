BEVERLY HILLS (CBSLA) – Lawrence Lawson, a 29-year-old LA resident, was arrested Thursday for allegedly stabbing and beating another man who was found unconscious on Beverly Drive Thursday at around 1:45 a.m.
According to Beverly Hills Police Cpt. Max Subin, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive man at 200 N. Beverly Drive. When police arrived, they discovered the man had been stabbed multiple times. He was taken to the hospital where he was listed in stable condition. His name has not been released.READ MORE: Police: 2 Pedestrians Shot At With BB Gun In La Verne
At approximately the same time, the Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a medical aid call a little more than a mile from where the stabbing victim was, at 200 N. Beverly Drive.
Lawson told LAFD personnel that he suffered an injury in Beverly Hills. After BHPD officers investigated Lawson, they arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. He was also taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries and then booked.
The 29-year-old’s bail was set at $1 million and he’s scheduled to appear in court on Monday in Department 30 of the Airport Courthouse.READ MORE: People Making A Difference: Isabella Dominguez Beats The Odds To Achieve Her Goals
So far the weapon used in the attack has not been located and no motive has been determined.
Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the BHPD at 310-285-2125 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)MORE NEWS: Princess Cruises To Resume Service In US With Alaska Sailings With Fully Vaccinated Passengers