SANTA ANA (CBSLA) – The Santa Ana City Council gave initial approval Tuesday to an ordinance that would make it illegal to watch street races in the city.
Sideshows and street races have been an issue in Santa Ana and Orange County. The ordinance targets audience members who are attending a street race knowingly, within 200 feet of the event.
For one Santa Ana woman who lost her husband when a street racer struck and killed him outside their home, she hopes the ordinance is passed when the city council votes on it next month.
“I would hope it would stop them,” said Patt Buchanan Harbrecht. “If enough people are fined a thousand dollars, yeah, they’re going to stop doing that.”
Officials are hoping that cracking down on the audience of these events will deter attention-seeking street racers looking for crowds to cheer them on.
Violation of the ordinance could result in a $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail. However, the city must provide a written warning first to any suspected spectator.