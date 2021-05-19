LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — LA Pride organizers announced two in-person events will be held for June’s month-long Thrive with Pride celebration, including an LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium and a movie night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Before the Dodger’s June 11 game again the Texas Rangers, An LGBTQ+ artist will kick-start festivities with a rendition of the national anthem.

After the game, vaccinated fans will be welcomed onto the field to watch a fireworks show set to a special mix from DJ Bowie Jane.

There will also be drink specials in the pavilion bars and special recognition of frontline workers from Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community and other surprise guests, the team said.

“The Dodgers take so much pride in celebrating Los Angeles’ LGBTQ+ community and are excited to host our eighth annual LGBTQ+ Night at Dodger Stadium, which continues to grow into one of the biggest Pride nights in all of professional sports,” said Erik Braverman, the Dodgers’ senior vice president of marketing.

A special event ticket package including a game ticket and an exclusive Dodger Pride-themed T-shirt are available here.

Later, on June 26, Cinespia will present an LGBTQ+ movie night at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. Event details and ticket information will be announced online in the coming weeks.

The events are in addition to the previously announced “Thrive with Pride” live-streamed TikTok concert with Charli XCX on June 10, a televised special on June 12 and the month-long Pride Makes a Difference philanthropic volunteer/donate activation.

“It was always our intention to offer our community opportunities to safely celebrate Pride together in accordance with safety guidelines by both the CDC and Los Angeles County,” said Sharon-Franklin Brown, board president of the Christopher Street West Association, the nonprofit that produces the annual LA Pride celebration.

“It’s been two years since we all came together to celebrate in person. We know our community wants to be together and we want to do everything we can to create these moments,” she continued. “This is why we’re providing other larger capacity, outdoor entertainment for all ages of our community. We’re working closely with city officials and local organizations to make sure these programs provide adequate safety and accessibility as well as reflect the resilience of all our people.”

Both the 2020 and 2021 LA Pride parade and festival were canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

More information can be found at www.lapride.org.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)