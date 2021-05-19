LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer Demi Lovato came out as nonbinary Wednesday and said they are changing their pronouns to they/them.

“Today is a day I’m so happy to share more of my life with you all – I am proud to let you know that I identify as non-binary and will officially be changing my pronouns to they/them moving forward,” Lovato wrote in the caption of an Instagram post accompanied by a video.

Lovato said the decision was made after a lot of healing and self-reflective work.

“I’m still learning and coming into myself, and I don’t claim to be an expert or a spokesperson. Sharing this with you now opens another level of vulnerability for me. I’m doing this for those out there that haven’t been able to share who they truly are with their loved ones. Please keep living in your truths and know I am sending so much love your way,” they said.

Nonbinary people do not identify as either male or female.

Lovato, who was previously engaged, said in a previous interview that engagement helped them realize they are just “too queer to commit to a man.”

They said that could change in the future or it may never change.

Lovato has been open with their fans about personal struggles in the past, including a nearly fatal 2018 drug overdose.