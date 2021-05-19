CANYON LAKE (CBSLA) – Riverside County Fire Department declared a three-alarm fire within minutes of arriving at a storage facility located at 22229 Loch Lomond Drive Wednesday.
More than a dozen engine crews and several truck companies converged on the location as the fire tore through the facility, burning at least 40 motorhomes and trailers and threatening to spread to nearby homes.READ MORE: George Null, Hiker Missing For 5 Days, Found Alive In Angeles National Forest
The fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. Officials said that power lines were down around the facility and that some people reported hearing explosions.
One firefighter sustained non-life threatening injuries, according to a tweet by the Riverside County Fire Department, and was evaluated by paramdedics. There’s been no immediate word on how the blaze started.
#StorageIC [UPDATE] 3:35 pm – Approx 40 recreational vehicles have been destroyed. 1 firefighter sustained non life threatening injuries and is being evaluated by paramedics. pic.twitter.com/pOSsrY926GREAD MORE: Vaccine Hesitancy In Some Communities Continues To Be A Hurdle For Local Officials
— CAL FIRE/Riverside County Fire Department (@CALFIRERRU) May 19, 2021
MORE NEWS: LA City Council Calls For Permanent Closure Of Aliso Canyon Gas Facility