LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles City Council called Wednesday for the permanent closure of the Aliso Canyon Natural Gas Facility in Porter Ranch.
The facility was the site of the 2015 methane leak that forced thousands of people from their homes.
The director of the environmental group Food & Water Watch California said it’s about time.
"The City of Los Angeles clearly has a large role to play in helping shut down Aliso Canyon," said Director Alexandra Nagy. "We know that moving to clean energy will provide massive health benefits and will be more affordable in the long run."
The council unanimously voted on a resolution that urges the Govenor to take steps to accelerate a permanent closure plan for the facility;
The gas leak was discovered at the underground storage facility in October 2015 and the plant continued releasing methane for four months.
Thousands of residents in the northwest San Fernando Valley were forced out of their homes for months due to the leak.
