MAYWOOD (CBSLA) – A man was shot and killed at Riverfront Park in Maywood late Monday night.
The shooting was reported at 10:49 p.m. in the 5000 block of Slauson Avenue.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies responded to find a man unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died.
Detectives are searching the area for possible witnesses. It was unclear if the shooting was caught on surveillance video.
There was no suspect information or a motive.