DOWNEY (CBSLA) — An area of the southbound 5 Freeway will be partially closed this weekend in Downey for bridge deck repair work, state transportation officials said.
The 55-hour closure will start at 10 p.m. Friday and end at 5 a.m. Monday.
During the work, Paramount Boulevard will be completely closed underneath the 5 Freeway along with the off-ramp to Paramount Boulevard.
Three out of four southbound lanes will remain open for through traffic on the freeway.
Drivers will be detoured from Paramount Boulevard to Gallatin School House Road and/or Florence Avenue to Lakewood/Rosemead Boulevard to reach their destinations. Some closures may start and end later.
Crews will be cleaning bridge decks, removing concrete from bridge decks and repairing portions of the bridge.
The work is part of a $3.1 million project that will preserve 24 bridges along I-5 and is funded by Senate Bill 1, the Road Repair and Accountability Act of 2017.
