LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — While the University of Southern California graduating class of 2020 had to put off its ceremony for a year, one of this year’s grads waited much longer.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. Robert Kroener finally got his chance to walk across that stage 50 years after completing the coursework needed for his Master of Business Administration degree.
Kroener officially graduated from USC back in 1971, but he was called to active duty during the Vietnam War and didn’t get to attend his graduation ceremony.
He was scheduled to attend last year's ceremony, which was subsequently canceled due to the pandemic.
But on Monday, Kroener, who now lives in Arizona, wore his best USC-themed shorts under his gown and was given a special sash with the year 1971 and a badge commemorating his military service.
"Good ol' USC," he said. "Fight on, because it's pretty tough out there right now, but they've got some of the best credentials they can ever have. USC ranks right up there in the business world."
Kroener’s family flew in from as far away as Florida and Georgia to cheer him on.