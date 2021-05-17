LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Metrolink announced Monday its Ventura County Line, which connects Moorpark and Simi Valley with stations in the San Fernando Valley and Union Station, will operate on Saturdays beginning May 29.
"Now that health and social conditions are steadily improving from the COVID-19 pandemic, we see a burgeoning demand for weekend leisure travel. Metrolink's new Saturday service on the Ventura County Line will help families get out and explore Southern California again," said Metrolink Board Member and Ventura County Transportation Commission Vice Chairman Tony Trembley.
The line will make stops at stations in Chatsworth, Northridge, Van Nuys, the Burbank Airport area, downtown Burbank and Glendale before arriving at Los Angeles Union Station.
On Saturday, trains will depart Moorpark at 8:52 a.m. and arrive at Union Station at 10:07 a.m. Trains will then leave Union Station at 4:28 p.m. and arrive in Moorpark at 5:39 p.m.
Metrolink officials said they hope Ventura County families will be encouraged to skip the traffic and take the train.
“We are excited about Metrolink’s Saturday service which will open more opportunities for fun, safe and affordable rail travel for families,” said Darren Kettle, executive director of the Ventura County Transportation Commission. “We look forward to expanding it farther west in the near future.”
A Weekend Day Pass can be purchased for $10 and includes unlimited rides on Metrolink trains on the day the pass was purchased.
Metrolink's schedules can be found at metrolinktrains.com/schedules.
