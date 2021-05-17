CANYON COUNTRY (CBSLA) — A bear up a tree in Canyon Country got a cold shower before being tranquilized and taken back to the forest this weekend.
The young bear was reported up a tree in the 29000 block of Dune Lane Sunday morning. Firefighters were called out to the area, and shot a stream of water at the animal.
The bear both slid down the tree and climbed down, soaking wet, then jumped off and tried to get away. Fish and Game officers tranquilized the bear and took it back to the forest.
A bear had been spotted in a tree elsewhere in Canyon Country Saturday, but it’s not clear if it was the same bear.